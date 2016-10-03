BRIEF-BMW of North America says Sept. U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 4.6 pct
* U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.6 pct in September for total of 25,389 vs 26,608 vehicles sold in September, 2015
Oct 3 Risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Towers Watson promoted Sara Rejpal to head of liquid alternatives and Karen Dolenec to head of real assets, effective immediately.
Both Sara and Karen joined Willis Towers Watson in 2014 as senior investment consultants, the company said.
In her new role, Karen continues to be responsible for real estate, infrastructure and natural resources, while Sara will oversee hedge funds, alternative beta, reinsurance and multi-asset strategies.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee)
* U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.6 pct in September for total of 25,389 vs 26,608 vehicles sold in September, 2015
* Aequus partners with Camargo to support US regulatory strategy for development programs
WASHINGTON, Oct 3 U.S. hospital chain Tenet Healthcare Corp and two of its Atlanta-area units will pay more than $513 million to resolve criminal charges and civil claims relating to a scheme to defraud the United States and pay kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals, the Justice Department said on Monday.