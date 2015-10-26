FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Mary O'Connor named CEO of Willis GB's financial lines division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Willis Group Holdings, the world’s oldest insurance broker, appointed Mary O‘Connor as chief executive of Willis GB’s financial lines division.

O‘Connor will join the executive committee of Willis GB, the operating segment that includes Willis’s specialty, facultative and retail insurance businesses in Great Britain.

She will retain her role as global head of Willis’ Financial Institutions Industry.

O‘Connor joined Willis from the UK Financial Services Authority, now the Financial Conduct Authority. (Reporting by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
