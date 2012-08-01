FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Willis Group profit beats estimates on lower expenses
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Willis Group profit beats estimates on lower expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Second-quarter adj earnings per share $0.59 vs est $0.58

* Second-quarter revenue falls 2 pct to $842 mln

* Second-quarter total expenses fall 6 percent to $663 mln

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Willis Group Holdings Plc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit for the second quarter in a row as lower expenses helped the insurance broker offset a slight decline in commissions and fees.

The company’s net income from continuing operations for the second quarter rose to $107 million, or 61 cents per share, from $84 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the London-based company, which has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, earned 59 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $58 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue fell 2 percent to $842 million on lower commissions and fees.

Total expenses for the quarter were down 6 percent at $663 million.

Willis Group shares closed at $36.38 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.