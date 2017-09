Oct 7 (Reuters) - Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group Holdings said it appointed Brian Parsons national partner and chief executive of Willis Canada.

Parsons joins from Marsh Canada, where he spent 22 years, most recently as national practice leader for the company’s mining practice, Willis North America said in a statement.

He will report to Willis North America Chief Executive Todd Jones. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)