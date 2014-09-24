FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Willis North America hires Kevin Bur from Cigna Corp
#Market News
September 24, 2014

MOVES-Willis North America hires Kevin Bur from Cigna Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Willis North America, a unit of Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Kevin Bur as vice president of Willis of Greater Kansas, effective immediately.

Bur, who has 28 years of experience in the insurance industry, served as senior sales executive at Cigna Corp before joining Willis.

He will be responsible for business development within Willis’s human capital practice and will report to Bob Hayworth, managing partner, Willis of Greater Kansas. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)

