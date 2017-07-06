BRIEF-Newell brands says Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders enters into settlement agreement
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Willis Re, the reinsurance business of Willis Towers Watson Plc, named James Kent chief executive, succeeding John Cavanagh.
Kent, who is the unit's deputy global CEO, takes over after Cavanagh retires in December.
Kent joined Willis Re in 2004 and has served as the global deputy CEO since December 2016. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.