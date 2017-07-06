July 6 Willis Re, the reinsurance business of Willis Towers Watson Plc, named James Kent chief executive, succeeding John Cavanagh.

Kent, who is the unit's deputy global CEO, takes over after Cavanagh retires in December.

Kent joined Willis Re in 2004 and has served as the global deputy CEO since December 2016. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)