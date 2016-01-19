FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Willis Towers Watson Investment hires two investment industry veterans
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Willis Towers Watson Investment hires two investment industry veterans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC’s Investment business has appointed Bob Tyley and Mary Boyle to its insurance investment solutions group as demand for investment services rises.

Tyley, who has over 30 years of industry experience, was a risk & investment solutions consultant to several Boards prior to joining Willis Towers Watson.

Boyle joins from retirement-specialised financial services provider Just Retirement Group where she was interim head of investment strategy.

Both Tyley and Boyle are based in London. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

