China's soybean crush margin to stay positive - Wilmar

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s soybean crush margin is expected to stay positive from now on, said Kuok Khoon Hong, chief executive office of Wilmar International Ltd.

China’s soybean imports have dropped to “much more normal” levels, but margins will still be determined by market volatility, Kuok said on Friday.

He also said that China’s soybean demand will slow down in the next year or two due to the austerity drive in the country.

Wilmar, the world’s largest palm oil processor, said on Thursday that its net profit for the last quarter of 2014 climbed 8.7 percent, helped by strong performance in most key segments such as palm oil and sugar. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)