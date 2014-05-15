FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilmar, First Pacific increase offer for Goodman Fielder
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 15, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Wilmar, First Pacific increase offer for Goodman Fielder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd and First Pacific Co Ltd sweetened a takeover offer for Goodman Fielder Ltd to about A$1.37 billion ($1.3 billion), after the Australian food firm rejected an earlier bid as too low.

Wilmar and First Pacific raised their bid from A$0.65 per share, which valued the deal at a total of A$1.3 billion, to A$0.70 per share, Wilmar said in a statement on Thursday.

This confirmed an earlier media report that the bidders had revised their price.

The two companies will not increase the price further in the absence of a competing proposal and has given the board of Goodman Fielder until 8 p.m. on May 16, Melbourne time, to make a decision whether to support the revised bid, Wilmar said. ($1 = 1.0671 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

