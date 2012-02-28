FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Wilmar says bought 10 pct stake in Goodman for $124 mln
#Industrials
February 28, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 6 years ago

Singapore's Wilmar says bought 10 pct stake in Goodman for $124 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd , the world’s largest listed palm oil plantation firm, said it has acquired a 10.1 percent interest in Australasian food company Goodman Fielder Ltd, for around A$115 million ($124 million).

The Singapore-listed firm said in a statement the acquisition will make Wilmar the biggest shareholder in Goodman Fielder and it is currently assessing whether to increase its shareholding in the company. ($1 = 0.9321 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Richard Pullin)

