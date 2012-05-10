Wilmar shares tumble 9 pct after poor Q1 earnings

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Shares of palm oil company Wilmar International Ltd tumbled as much as 9 percent to a three-year low after it posted lower-than-expected first quarter earnings.

By 0100 GMT, Wilmar was 7.2 percent lower at S$4.36, with 9.2 million shares changing hands. This was 1.6 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Wilmar said net profit for January-March fell 34 percent to $255.9 million, compared to $386.7 million a year earlier, hit by weak margins at its largely China-based oilseeds and grains business.

Wilmar shares have lost about 12 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)