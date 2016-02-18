FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Wilmar 2015 net profit falls to 8-year low

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd said on Thursday its annual net profit dropped nearly 9 percent in 2015 to an eight-year low, weighed down by poor performance in its palm oil business.

The world’s largest palm oil processor said its fourth quarter net profit fell 16 percent on the year, and reported a full-year net profit of $1.06 billion, slightly below the consensus of $1.16 billion based on forecasts of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Tripti Kalro in Bangaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

