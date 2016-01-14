Germany's Agravis buys stake in palm product trader from Wilmar

HAMBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - German agricultural commodities cooperative Agravis said on Thursday it had bought a 33 percent shareholding in German palm products and animal feed trading house H. Boegel from Singapore-listed commodities group Wilmar International Ltd.

The move will give Agravis direct access to purchase markets for palm-based animal feed ingredients including palm expellers, Agravis said.

Wilmar had said in September it was considering selling part of Boegel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)