Singapore's Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 2.5 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's Wilmar Q3 net profit rises 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore commodities firm Wilmar International Ltd said net profit for the third quarter rose 2.5 percent from a year earlier, as strong growth in its sugar business outweighed weakness in palm oil.

Wilmar posted a net profit of $416 million for the three months ended September.

The sugar segment, which benefited from dry and favourable weather conditions in Australia, reported a 49 percent jump on the year in pre-tax profit in the quarter.

But the palm oil operations continued to be affected by lower crude palm oil prices and production yield, the company said in a statement.

For the company statement, click

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

