Weak palm processing business pegs back Wilmar Q3 net profit growth
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 11, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Weak palm processing business pegs back Wilmar Q3 net profit growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit rose a marginal 1.5 percent, with a weak performance in the key palm oil processing unit offsetting a strong showing in its other businesses.

The company, the world’s largest palm oil processor, posted a net profit of $422.4 million for the three months ended Sept. 30 on revenue of $11.5 billion.

“Compressed margins in Palm & Laurics will likely persist due to lower production and excess refining capacity in Indonesia,” Wilmar said in a statement.

For its soybean business, Wilmar forecast the crush margin to remain positive, adding that the upcoming festive season will help improve demand for rice, flour and other consumer products. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
