Wilmar Q3 net profit falls 35 pct on investment loss
November 11, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Wilmar Q3 net profit falls 35 pct on investment loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Wilmar International , the world’s largest palm oil processor, said on Wednesday that its third-quarter net profit dropped 35 percent on the year, as mark-to-market losses from the investment securities more than offset strong performance in oilseeds and grains.

Wilmar, part of the influential Kuok Group, reported a quarterly net profit of $275.9 million, on a revenue of $10.6 billion, which shrank 7.6 percent on the year.

Low palm oil prices as well as low refining margins weighed on the group’s plantation business, but higher volume and better margins in its soybean crushing and consumer products businesses boosted the oilseeds and grains segment despite a slowdown in the Chinese market, the company said. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

