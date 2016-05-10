FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilmar Q1 net profit up 3 pct
May 10, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Wilmar Q1 net profit up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd reported a 3.2 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter, citing steady performance in its tropical oils, and oilseeds and grains businesses.

Wilmar, the world’s largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers, reported a net profit of $239.4 million for the three months ended March, versus $232 million a year ago. The company also said it saw improved results from its sugar business, compared with last year.

Core profit, which excludes non-operating items, fell 12.5 percent due to one-off provisions for impairment. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
