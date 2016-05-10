UPDATE 1-Wilmar posts 3 pct rise in quarterly profit, sees challenging Q2

* Q1 profit $239.4 mln vs $232 mln year ago

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd said on Tuesday it expects challenging operating conditions in the second quarter after reporting a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit.

Wilmar, the world’s largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers, reported a net profit of $239.4 million for the three months ended March, versus $232 million a year earlier.

Core profit, which excludes non-operating items, fell 12.5 percent due to one-off provisions for impairment.

Wilmar said its tropical oils business posted an 8 percent rise in pretax profit at $149.3 million. However, production yield fell 5 percent, hurt by the El Nino effect.

Its oilseeds and grains business posted a 2 percent rise in pretax profit at $168.8 million, helped by volume and margin growth in consumer products and improvements in rice and flour operations, the company said.

Its sugar segment reported a smaller pretax loss of $18.2 million versus a loss of $68 million a year earlier. The losses were due to seasonal plant maintenance in the first half of the year for the Australian milling business, as the crops are only harvested in the second half of the year, the company said.

That was offset by stronger performances from the company’s merchandising business and higher sales volume from Indonesian refineries.

The company said its assets and shareholders’ funds saw a downward adjustment of $752 million in the first quarter due to new and revised accounting standards related to biological assets.

“We expect the recent improvements in CPO (crude palm oil) prices to benefit our plantation business. However, this will be partially offset by lower margins in our downstream businesses due to higher feedstock costs,” Chairman and Chief Executive Kuok Khoon Hong said in a statement.

“Consumer products will continue to achieve healthy growth although crush margins are expected to come under pressure as a result of excessive soybean arrivals into China in the coming months and amidst volatile markets,” he said.

Wilmar shares closed 2.3 percent lower ahead of the results. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair and Subhranshu Sahu)