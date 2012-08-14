FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's Wilmar Q2 profit down 70 pct, far below forecast
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's Wilmar Q2 profit down 70 pct, far below forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Wilmar International Ltd, the world’s largest listed palm oil firm, reported a 70 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, largely due to losses in oilseeds and grains and lower profits from plantations and palm oil mills.

Wilmar had net profit of $117.1 million for the three months ended in June, down from $393.1 million a year earlier and $255.9 million in the January-March period.

The second-quarter profit was far below an average forecast of $328 million, based on a poll of five analysts.

Wilmar said in the near term the operating environment remains challenging, particularly in China, due to excess capacity in oilseeds crushing.

Wilmar shares have been hit by concerns about weak crush margins in China and the government’s move to ask producers to avoid raising edible oil prices.

The stock has fallen 32 percent so far this year versus the nearly 17 percent gain in the Straits Times Index, making it the worst performer on the benchmark index. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

