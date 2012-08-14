UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wilmar flags tough outlook after profit slump

* Q2 net $117.1 million vs f‘cast $328 million

* Net excluding non-operating items down 55 pct to $172.3 mln

* Net loans and borrowings rise to $12.5 billion (Adds detail, quote, background)

By Eveline Danubrata

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Wilmar International Ltd, the world’s largest listed palm oil firm, warned of challenges in the near term especially in China where losses contributed to a 70 percent slump in quarterly earnings.

Chairman and CEO Kuok Khoon Hong said short-term prospects were difficult even though Wilmar was well positioned to benefit from growth in demand for agricultural commodities, especially in Asia and emerging markets like Africa.

“In the near term, the operating environment remains challenging, particularly in China, due to excess capacity in oilseeds crushing,” he said on Tuesday.

Shares in Wilmar - which cut its interim dividend to 2 Singapore cents a share from 3 cents a year before - have been hit by concerns about weak crush margins in China and the government’s move to ask producers to avoid raising edible oil prices.

The stock has fallen 32 percent so far this year versus a near 17 percent gain in the Straits Times Index, making it the biggest loser in the benchmark index.

Wilmar’s net profit of $117.1 million for the three months ended in June was dragged down by losses in its oilseeds and grains businesses in China, as well as its sugar segment. Plantations and palm oil mills also generated lower profits.

Earnings were far below an average forecast of $328 million, based on a poll of five analysts. Excluding non-operating items, second-quarter net profit fell 55 percent to $172.3 million.

The heavily indebted company also said its net loans and borrowings rose to $12.5 billion, contributing to an increase in net gearing to 0.93 times from 0.79 times at the end of December 2011.

For the second quarter, its finance costs rose by 40.2 percent to $164.8 million, mainly due to an increase in its effective borrowing rate. (Editing by Kevin Lim and David Holmes)