Wilmar Q4 net profit rises 8.7 pct, 2014 profit beats forecast
February 12, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

Wilmar Q4 net profit rises 8.7 pct, 2014 profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd , the world’s largest palm oil processor, said on Thursday that its net profit for the last quarter of 2014 climbed 8.7 percent, helped by strong performance in most key segments such as palm oil and sugar.

Its full-year net income dropped 12.3 percent due to margin contraction in palm and laurics during the first nine months of the year and lower soybean crushing margins.

Wilmar reported a net profit of $401.2 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, and a full-year profit of $1.16 billion, beating a mean forecast of $1.13 billion for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)

