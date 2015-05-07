Wilmar Q1 net profit jumps 49 pct on grains, oilseeds performance

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd said on Thursday its net profit in the first quarter jumped 49 percent to $241.2 million, supported strong performance in the company’s oilseeds and grains businesses.

Wilmar, the world’s largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers, reported revenue of $9.4 billion, 8.3 percent lower on the year, weighed down by lower commodity prices.

“Crush margins are expected to remain positive going into mid-2015,” Wilmar said in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen)