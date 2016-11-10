FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Singapore's Wilmar posts 47 pct jump in Q3 profit
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016

Singapore's Wilmar posts 47 pct jump in Q3 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd posted a 46.6 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped by improved performance of its tropical oils as well as oilseeds and grains businesses.

The world's largest palm oil processor and one of the biggest soybean buyers reported a net profit of $392.2 million for the three months ended September, versus a net profit of $267.6 million a year earlier.

Core profit, which excludes non-operating items, rose 9.8 percent to $384.9 million. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

