Wilmar Int'l Q2 net profit drops 22 pct on year
August 7, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Wilmar Int'l Q2 net profit drops 22 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd , the world’s top palm oil processor, said on Thursday that its net profit for the second quarter fell 22 percent to $170.7 million on depressed palm oil refining margins.

Wilmar, the biggest listed agricultural products company in the Asia-Pacific region based on market capitalisation, reported quarterly revenue of $10.5 billion, up 0.9 percent from a year earlier.

The oilseeds and grains business managed to turn around from losses in the previous quarter and recorded a profit before tax, thanks to recovering soybean crush margins.

“Lower prices due to improved global oilseed supplies, less excessive imports of beans into China and higher seasonal demand in the second half of the year should further improve crush margins in the coming months,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
