FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wilmar sees world sugar surpluses triggering price fall
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 22, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 6 years ago

Wilmar sees world sugar surpluses triggering price fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Several consecutive global sugar surpluses are expected to trigger a collapse in sugar prices, agricultural commodities firm Wilmar International’s managing director of sugar said on Thursday.

“If we enter into this type of big surplus cycle, the sugar market price will have to reach a point where production will be reduced,” said Jean-Luc Bohbot, adding the global sugar market was likely to be in surplus until at least 2013/14, assuming there are no major weather issues. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.