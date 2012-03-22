Wilmar sees world sugar surpluses triggering price fall

SINGAPORE, March 22 (Reuters) - Several consecutive global sugar surpluses are expected to trigger a collapse in sugar prices, agricultural commodities firm Wilmar International’s managing director of sugar said on Thursday.

“If we enter into this type of big surplus cycle, the sugar market price will have to reach a point where production will be reduced,” said Jean-Luc Bohbot, adding the global sugar market was likely to be in surplus until at least 2013/14, assuming there are no major weather issues. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Alison Birrane)