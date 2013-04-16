FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilmar buys 27.5 pct stake in Morocco sugar firm for $263 mln
April 16, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 4 years

Wilmar buys 27.5 pct stake in Morocco sugar firm for $263 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 16 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Wilmar International Ltd said it has acquired a 27.5 percent stake in Cosumar S.A., Morocco’s sole sugar supplier, for 2.3 billion Moroccan dirhams ($263 million), expanding its sugar operations into Africa.

Societe Nationale d‘Investissement, which sold the stake to Wilmar, will subsequently sell up to a 26.5 percent stake to a consortium of Moroccan institutional investors, with whom Wilmar will control a 54 percent stake in Cosumar, Wilmar said in a statement.

Cosumar is the sole operator in Morocco’s sugar industry, and the third-largest sugar producer in Africa with an installed production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes per year.

Wilmar, the world’s largest listed palm oil company, has been rapidly expanding its sugar business and has five sugar refineries in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia with a total annual production volume of more than 1.8 million tonnes.

Wilmar shares closed at S$3.31 on Monday. They are down 0.9 percent so far this year, underperforming a 3.7 percent rise in the benchmark Straits Times Index. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
