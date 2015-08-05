Ex-Wilmington Trust president, 3 others are indicted over loans

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled criminal charges accusing four former Wilmington Trust Co executives with concealing from regulators the amount of troubled loans still on the firm’s books after the 2008 financial crisis.

Wilmington Trust’s former president, Robert Harra, 66, and former chief financial officer, David Gibson, 58, were indicted on charges including securities fraud, conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Reserve and Securities and Exchange Commission, and making false entries in banking records.

Similar charges were also brought against former controller Kevyn Rakowski, 61, and former chief credit officer William North, 55. Both were indicted in May on charges of making false statements. All four defendants also face SEC civil charges.

Mounting losses from construction loans and commercial mortgages led to Wilmington’s November 2010 agreement to sell itself to M&T Bank Corp at a 46 percent discount to its market value, ending more than a century in business.

The case is one of the rare instances where the U.S. Department of Justice has sought to hold top executives at well-known financial companies criminally responsible for alleged misconduct tied to the financial crisis.

M&T, which is based in Buffalo, New York, was not charged.

Prosecutors accused the defendants of having concealed, in 2009 and early 2010, material amounts, sometimes exceeding $300 million, of Wilmington loans that were at least 90 days past due, making the company’s finances appear better.

“As high-ranking bank executives, these individuals had an obligation to accurately report important financial metrics which enable investors to make informed decisions,” U.S. Attorney Charles Oberly in Delaware said. “Even in the wake of the financial crisis, their deception was neither permissible nor excusable.”

Harra’s lawyer Andrew Lawler said his client “will vigorously fight these unproven allegations,” and is confident the evidence will show he “always conducted himself with honesty and integrity and the intent to benefit Wilmington Trust’s shareholders.”

Kenneth Breen, a lawyer for Gibson, said: “Dave Gibson has done nothing wrong, and looks forward to his day in court. The allegations are untrue.”

Rakowski’s lawyer Henry Klingeman said his client will plead not guilty.

David Wilks, a lawyer for North, said the new indictment “does no more to state a case against Bill North than the original indictment and should be dismissed.”

Last September, Wilmington Trust agreed to pay $18.5 million to settle SEC charges that it concealed delinquent loans and did not set aside enough money for loan losses.

The case is U.S. v. Gibson et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-cr-00023. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)