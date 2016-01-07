FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charles River Labs to buy research firm for about $585 mln
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Charles River Labs to buy research firm for about $585 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc said it would buy privately held WIL Research for about $585 million in cash to enhance its contract research business and expand its geographic footprint.

The deal will add at least 20 cents per share to adjusted earnings in 2016, and 45-50 cents per share in 2017, Charles River said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.