Dec 7 (Reuters) - BBCN Bancorp said it would buy Wilshire Bancorp Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.

BBCN’s offer is valued at $13 per share, a premium of 10.5 percent to Wilshire’s Friday close.

Both banks are based in California. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)