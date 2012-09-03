FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon says FY earnings down 17 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 3, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon says FY earnings down 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon Ltd : * Diluted heps down 17 percent to 1 160,4 cents * Raises dividend to 352 cents from 330 cents * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says expenditure of R733 million approved

for FY 2013, mostly for Africa and Western Australia * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says order book at 1 July 2012 is R20,9

billion compared to R16,2 billion at 1 July 2011 * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says the group has secured R4,2 billion in

additional projects post 30 June 2012 * Wilson bayly holmes ovcon capital says order book at the end of August is

R21,8 billion

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.