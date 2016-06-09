FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wincanton reintroduces dividends; full-year revenue rises
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 9, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Wincanton reintroduces dividends; full-year revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - British logistics company Wincanton Plc said on Thursday that it would reintroduce dividends, after reporting a rise in full-year revenue.

The company, which transports goods such as food, documents and recycling materials, said its revenue for the year ended March 31 rose 3.6 percent to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) as it secured more long-term contracts in its businesses.

Wincanton said it would start with a recommended final dividend of 5.5 pence for 2015/16 and said its dividend policy was expected to be progressive with annual growth. It had halted dividend in 2011. ($1 = 0.6889 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.