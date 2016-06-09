Wincanton reintroduces dividends; full-year revenue rises

June 9 (Reuters) - British logistics company Wincanton Plc said on Thursday that it would reintroduce dividends, after reporting a rise in full-year revenue.

The company, which transports goods such as food, documents and recycling materials, said its revenue for the year ended March 31 rose 3.6 percent to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) as it secured more long-term contracts in its businesses.

Wincanton said it would start with a recommended final dividend of 5.5 pence for 2015/16 and said its dividend policy was expected to be progressive with annual growth. It had halted dividend in 2011. ($1 = 0.6889 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)