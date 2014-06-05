FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wincanton's profit buoyed by renewals, new contract wins
June 5, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

Wincanton's profit buoyed by renewals, new contract wins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Haulier and freight services provider Wincanton Plc posted a 20 percent jump in full-year profit as it won new contracts and saw a significant number of renewals across its divisions.

The company, which transports goods such as food, documents and materials for recycling, said larger clients such as WH Smith and Valero renewed their contracts and that it was named as supply chain partner for U.S. retailer Williams-Sonoma Inc’s UK debut.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 25.6 million pounds ($42.9 million) in the year ended March 31, from 21.3 million pounds a year earlier.

The company also reduced its net debt by about 40 percent to 64.9 million pounds during the financial year.

Revenue inched up 1.1 percent to 1.10 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5969 British Pounds) (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

