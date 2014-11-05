FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Logistics company Wincanton's first-half profit rises
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 5, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Logistics company Wincanton's first-half profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - British logistics company Wincanton Plc reported a 2.9 percent rise in first-half underlying operating profit as strong volumes in construction and fast-moving consumer goods made up for a drop in volumes from tankers and bulk customers.

The company, which transports goods such as food, documents and materials for recycling, said its underlying operating profit rose to 24.9 million pounds ($39.7 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 24.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.6 percent to 550.9 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6266 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.