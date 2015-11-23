Diebold launches formal offer for Wincor Nixdorf

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc has launched a formal offer to buy German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG in a combined cash and share offer, Wincor Nixdorf said on Monday.

Diebold offers for every Wincor Nixdorf share 38.98 euros in cash and 0.434 of a common Diebold share, Paderborn, Germany-based Wincor Nixdorf said in a statement.

The offer will be subject to an acceptance rate of at least 67.6 percent of all Wincor shares, the statement said. ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editin by Harro ten Wolde)