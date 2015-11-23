FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diebold launches formal offer for Wincor Nixdorf
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 23, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Diebold launches formal offer for Wincor Nixdorf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. automated teller machine maker Diebold Inc has launched a formal offer to buy German rival Wincor Nixdorf AG in a combined cash and share offer, Wincor Nixdorf said on Monday.

Diebold offers for every Wincor Nixdorf share 38.98 euros in cash and 0.434 of a common Diebold share, Paderborn, Germany-based Wincor Nixdorf said in a statement.

The offer will be subject to an acceptance rate of at least 67.6 percent of all Wincor shares, the statement said. ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editin by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.