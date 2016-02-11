FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wincor Nixdorf management backs takeover offer by Diebold
February 11, 2016

Wincor Nixdorf management backs takeover offer by Diebold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Wincor Nixdorf said its management and supervisory board recommended that the German automated teller machine maker’s shareholders accept a takeover offer by U.S. rival Diebold.

“The Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of Wincor Nixdorf AG are of the opinion that the consideration offered by Diebold is appropriate and fair and in the best interests of Wincor Nixdorf AG, its shareholders, and its other stakeholders,” Wincor said in a statement on Thursday.

Diebold launched a $1.8 billion cash and share offer for Wincor in November to form the world’s largest ATM maker. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

