UPDATE 1-Wincor Nixdorf shares jump on potential U.S. deal

DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 10 (Reuters) - Wincor Nixdorf shares jumped more than 10 percent on Wednesday after a Reuters report that U.S. automated bank teller machine maker Diebold was in talks about a possible acquisition of its German rival.

A Wincor spokesman said on Wednesday that the company was not in merger or takeover negotiations. Bankers, however, had told Reuters on Tuesday that the two parties were holding exploratory talks.

Wincor is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Diebold by JP Morgan, one source added, confirming a report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper earlier on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan declined to comment.

Reuters reported in April that Wincor had asked investment banks to come up with ideas to secure the future of the company, including a potential sale to a private equity group.

The rise of online banking and e-commerce poses a challenge for Wincor as it contends with reduced capital expenditure by banks eager to keep costs in check after the financial crisis.

The company announced in April it would cut 12 percent of its workforce and spin off its cashless payments business as part of a restructuring after warning that it would miss its sales and operating profit targets for the year, citing deteriorating business in Russia and China, sluggish recovery in European investment spending and eroding hardware prices.

Wincor, which also competes with U.S.-based NCR Corp and Japan’s Oki Electric, specialises in banking systems such as ATMs and payment systems for retailers. The banking systems side of the business accounts for two thirds of its annual sales.

By 0804 GMT shares in Wincor were up 10.2 percent at 36.52 euros.