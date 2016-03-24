FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diebold clears hurdle in takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Diebold clears hurdle in takeover offer for Wincor Nixdorf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. ATM maker Diebold said it gained the required level of support for its planned $1.8 billion takeover of Wincor Nixdorf, sending the German rival’s shares almost 20 percent higher.

Diebold said in a statement on Thursday it had reached 68.9 percent of Wincor shares, more than the 67.6 percent it needed for the cash and shares deal to succeed.

Including the nearly 10 percent of stock owned by Wincor, Diebold needed to reach a threshold of at least 75 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.