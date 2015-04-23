FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wincor Nixdorf CEO says may IPO cashless payments business
April 23, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Wincor Nixdorf CEO says may IPO cashless payments business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 23 (Reuters) - German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf may seek to list its cashless payments business as a separate company, Chief Executive Eckard Heidloff told Reuters on Thursday.

Wincor earlier announced a spin-off of its cashless payments business as part of a sweeping restructuring, which includes cutting 12 percent of jobs.

Wincor Nixdorf aims to retain the majority of cashless payments after the spin-off, Heidloff said. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

