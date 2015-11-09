FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wincor Nixdorf sees 2015/16 EBITA at 150 mln euros
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Wincor Nixdorf sees 2015/16 EBITA at 150 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf , which has received a takeover offer from U.S. peer Diebold, said on Monday it expected its annual operating profit to rise to 150 million euros ($161.6 million) after a good start to the new fiscal year.

The group said it had earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 22 million euros in the 2014/15 financial year that ended on Sept. 30, down from 155 million in the previous year as restructuring costs weighed.

That was slightly better than the average expectation for 20.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Wincor Nixdorf said last month that it had received an indicative offer of 1.7 billion euros from U.S. peer Diebold. The company made no comment on the offer in its statement on Monday.

$1 = 0.9280 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
