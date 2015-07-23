FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf swings to Q3 operating loss
July 23, 2015

ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf swings to Q3 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf , the subject of takeover speculation, swung to a third-quarter operating loss amid a heavy restructuring of its business.

The troubled group said on Thursday it had booked a fiscal third-quarter adjusted loss before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 7 million euros ($8 million), compared with a 23 million-euro profit in the same period last year.

That was better than the average expectation for a 13.7 million-euro loss.

The company said it booked 27 million euros of restructuring expenses in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

