ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf swings to Q3 operating loss

BERLIN, July 23 (Reuters) - German ATM maker Wincor Nixdorf , the subject of takeover speculation, swung to a third-quarter operating loss amid a heavy restructuring of its business.

The troubled group said on Thursday it had booked a fiscal third-quarter adjusted loss before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 7 million euros ($8 million), compared with a 23 million-euro profit in the same period last year.

That was better than the average expectation for a 13.7 million-euro loss.

The company said it booked 27 million euros of restructuring expenses in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)