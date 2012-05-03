Italy's Wind appoints Maximo Ibarra CEO

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Wind Telecomunicazioni, Italy’s third-largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it had appointed Maximo Ibarra as its new chief executive.

Wind, which offers integrated fixed, mobile and internet services, was bought by Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom last year in a $6 billion deal.

Ibarra’s appointment will be effective as of May 11, Wind said in a statement.

“Over the next twelve months Wind will continue to make significant investments in mobile internet,” Ibarra said.

The acquisition of Wind, which currently has almost 24 million customers in Italy, saddled Vimpelcom with a heavy debt load.

Ibarra, who previously worked at Telecom Italia’s mobile division Telecom Italia Mobile and Omnitel-Vodafone , has also been appointed a member of the Vimpelcom board.