FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Wind appoints Maximo Ibarra CEO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Wind appoints Maximo Ibarra CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Wind Telecomunicazioni, Italy’s third-largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it had appointed Maximo Ibarra as its new chief executive.

Wind, which offers integrated fixed, mobile and internet services, was bought by Russian mobile phone group Vimpelcom last year in a $6 billion deal.

Ibarra’s appointment will be effective as of May 11, Wind said in a statement.

“Over the next twelve months Wind will continue to make significant investments in mobile internet,” Ibarra said.

The acquisition of Wind, which currently has almost 24 million customers in Italy, saddled Vimpelcom with a heavy debt load.

Ibarra, who previously worked at Telecom Italia’s mobile division Telecom Italia Mobile and Omnitel-Vodafone , has also been appointed a member of the Vimpelcom board.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.