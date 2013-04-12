FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Wind to invest 1 bln euros in 4G network with Huawei
April 12, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Wind to invest 1 bln euros in 4G network with Huawei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s No. 3 mobile phone company Wind said on Friday it will invest 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to build an ultra-fast fourth-generation (4G) network in Italy as part of a deal with China’s Huawei and another Italian partner.

Huawei and Italy’s Sirti will provide technologies and know-how for Wind’s network, the companies said in a joint statement.

“This new considerable investment follows last year’s purchase of the LTE (Long Term Evolution) frequencies,” Wind CEO Maximo Ibarra said in the statement.

Wind competes in Italy with Telecom Italia, Vodafone and Hutchison Whampoa’s unit 3 Italia.

