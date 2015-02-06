Abertis says chosen as preferred bidder for Wind telecom towers

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abertis said on Friday it had been selected as preferred bidder by Italian mobile phone operator Wind for the potential purchase of a stake in its telecommunications towers portfolio.

The two companies will negotiate until mid-February and will release a statement to the stock exchange in the event of a definitive agreement, Abertis said in a statement.

Wind, controlled by Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, is selling to reduce debt and talks will remain exclusive for less than a week, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.