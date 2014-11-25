BRIEF-Wind Mobile plans to issue new series K shares

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wind Mobile SA :

* Plans to raise capital by no less than 0.3 zlotys and no more than 1.1 million zlotys via public offering of series K shares

* Current shareholders of company will have no rights to subscribe new shares

* Plans to issue no less than 1 and no more than 3,570,924 series K shares of nominal value 0.3 zlotys each

* New shares will be eligible for dividend from Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)