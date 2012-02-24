FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mitsubishi to take 34 pct of Mexico wind power project
February 24, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-Mitsubishi to take 34 pct of Mexico wind power project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp said on Friday it would take a 34 percent stake in a $1 billion Mexican wind power project with a total capacity of 396 megawatts.

The Mareña Renovable project, which is the biggest wind power project in Latin America, will install 132 wind mills in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region located in the State of Oaxaca. Operations are set to start in July 2013.

Mitsubishi will work with partners Macquarie Mexican Infrastructure Fund and Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM.

The power output will be provided to a Mexican unit of Dutch brewer Heineken N.V. and Mexican beverage and retail company FEMSA under a 20-year contract, Mitsubishi said in a statement.

