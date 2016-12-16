MILAN Dec 16 The joint venture between telecoms
groups Wind and 3 Italia is set to choose Chinese telecoms
equipment group ZTE for network upgrades
worth around 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion), two sources close
to the matter said.
The sources added that no deal had yet been signed. One of
the people said ZTE had already been notified that it was the
winning bidder.
3 Italia, part of CK Hutchison Holdings, is
finalising its merger with Vimpelcom's Wind, and the
combined entity plans to upgrade its network with 4G technology.
ZTE's Italian unit could not immediately be reached for
comment. A spokesman for 3 Italia and Wind declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9559 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Agnieszka Flak)