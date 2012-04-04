New Issue-Wind Acquisition Finance sells $400 mln notes

April 4 (Reuters) - Wind Acquisition Finance SA on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wind Acquisition also sold 200 million euro six-year notes on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, IMI, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, ING, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WIND ACQUISITION FINANCE AMT $400 MLN COUPON 7.25 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 92.181 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 9 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 769 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS