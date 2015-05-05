FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Windeln.de sets IPO offer price at 18.50 euros per share
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 5, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Windeln.de sets IPO offer price at 18.50 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 5 (Reuters) - Windeln.de said it set the offer price for its IPO at 18.50 euros per share Windeln.de said a total of 11,404,899 shares of windeln.de were placed Windeln.de said in addition existing shareholders sold 4,517,304 existing bearer shares Windeln.de said company will receive total gross proceeds of 127 mln euros, if greenshoe option exercised Windeln.de says the company’s freefloat would amount to 42 percent if greenshoe fully exercised Windeln.de said as part of placement it issued 5,400,000 new bearer shares from a cap hike Windeln.de says the total offer volume amounts to approximately 211 million euros including over allotment (Reporting by Edward Taylor)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

