Books for IPO of baby products seller windeln.de covered -sources
April 24, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Books for IPO of baby products seller windeln.de covered -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - The books for the initial public offering of German baby product retailer windeln.de have been covered, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Orders for more than 11.4 million shares have been placed, they said.

As part of the listing, the company plans to raise its capital by about 100 million euros ($106.75 million), while certain existing shareholders will sell stock worth about 80 million.

Including a greenshoe option, which is also already covered according to the sources, the total offer size will be about 200 million euros.

Shares can be subscribed for between 16.50 to 20.50 euros until May 6. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

