FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Windeln.de accelerates IPO on investor demand
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

Windeln.de accelerates IPO on investor demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - German baby product retailer windeln.de said its shares would start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on May 6 or 7, a day or two earlier than planned, citing “constructive investor demand”.

The group said the offer period for its initial public offering (IPO), which started on April 23, would now end on May 5.

Windeln.de is offering up to 11.4 million shares at 16.50 euros to 20.50 euros apiece to raise funds for future growth. At the mid-point of the range, the offer volume would be 211 million euros ($235.39 million).

$1 = 0.8964 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.